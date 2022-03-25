Thalora Premier Football League begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Mar 25: The 5th Thaloura Premier League Football Tournament started at Ramlila Ground, Thaloura Mandi, here today.

About 10 teams from Samba, Jammu and Kathua districts are participating in the said tournament. The first match was played between Param Football Club Jammu and Football Club United Kathua, wherein Parma FC Jammu emerged winners by 5 goals to 1.

Councillor Ward Number 15 Raj Singh was the chief guest of the opening ceremony who inaugurated the tournament.