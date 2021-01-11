Team Eco Cycleture holds cycle ride

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 11: Team Eco Cycleture organized a cycle ride of 62 kilometres wherein 32 cyclists succeeded to complete the ride.

The ride was started yesterday from Raja Electronics, opposite Jammu Airport to Gurudwara Sahib Koulpur of Vijaypur and finally culminated at where the ride was kicked off by peddling 62 kilometres distance.

This event was organized in the fond memory of S Manjit Singh ji, resident of Simbal Camp an ardent supporter of Eco Cycleture.

On this occasion, the Team Eco Cycleture also awarded a specially abled fitness freak & son of soil, Abhishek Gupta alias Guggu with a trophy entitled ‘The Man with Talking Legs & Listening Eyes’, whereas S Satinder Pal Singh ji was awarded with a trophy for ‘Special Recognition’ who walks all the way to Gurudwara Shri Harmandir Sahib (The Golden Temple) Amritsar from Jammu once in a year continuously for past 14 years.

Abhishek Gupta has made it to top of ‘Gramin Century Challenge’, ‘HDOR 100 days challenge pan India’ & also won countless Marathons and Half Marathon challenges. Certificates were distributed to all successful participants of the cycle ride. The programme was attended by many delegates, socially acclaimed members of the society and media.

“Team Eco Cycleture in consonance of oneness intends its events towards celebrating pollution free and clean environment, fitness activities, plantation drives as well as with solidarity to all social activists/enthusiasts striving around the world for the betterment of present and future eco existence of all,” said organiser of the event,” said organiser of the event.