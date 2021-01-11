Mountaineering training camp inaugurated

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 11: Indian mountaineering sport climbing training camp, organized by Mountaineering Association of J&K under the aegis of Indian Mountaineering Foundation North Zone Committee New Delhi was inaugurated at Tenzing Norgay Sport Climbing Wall in the premises of Sprawling Buds ICSE School Bantalab, here today.

The camp was inaugurated by by former MLA Ashwani Sharma in the presence of Prof Lalit Magotra, president Dogri Sanstha Jammu; Zorawar Singh Jamwal president and Sumit Khajuria vice president of Mountaineering Association of J&K; Rahul Sharma chairman Sprawling Buds ICSE School Bantalab, Arti Sharma, Principal Apple Kids Bantalab and Mridhu Padha Vice Principal, St. Xavier Sr. Secondary School Barnai.

The five days training camp was organised by following all COVID-19 protocols/guidelines issued by the Govt of India. The camp was organised under the overall supervision of Shawetica Khajuria, general secretary of the Association and an international judge of sport climbing, whereas Abhimanyu Sherpa, a pioneer sport climber of J&K, along with international climbers Shivani Charak, Arun Deep, and Ajay Deep Singh shall impart necessary training to the participants and Manik Slathia, Sourav Deep Singh, Sonam Sidharth, Asma Gul and Sakshi Magotra shall be the route setters cum belayers of the training camp.

The purpose of the camp in which about 50 boys and girls in the age group of 15 to 29 years are participating is to promote sport climbing, an Olympic discipline among J&K youth in general and to strengthen the J&K women team in particular for the forthcoming competitions for which the Association plans to depute a number of competent climbers.