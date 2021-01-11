Woollen caps, socks distributed among students, parents

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 11: The management of Sunrise Public School, a unit of Sunrise Educational Trust distributed woollen caps and socks to children and their parents, here today.

Manpreet Kour, Founder Director explained the children and their parents about ongoing situation arisen due to COVID-19 pandemic and also asked the parents to take care of their wards in the ongoing cold waves. She also focused on importance of education. “If you will study regularly only then you can succeed to achieve their goals,” she added.

Rajesh Sharma, the founder trustee said that in future we will also organize such type distribution programme for the betterment of the society and children particular.

Jyoti Bala, Anu Sharma and Asha Rani were also present during the function.