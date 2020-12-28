Talent search program held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 28: Dance and musical chair competitions were organised under talent search programme by Family Welfare Centre of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Bantalab, here today.

Children from eight to 12 years participated in the dance competition, whereas the musical chair competition was attended by women residing in the campus.

Shalinee Singh, Head RCWA of GC Bantalab was the chief guest of the event. She also awarded certificates of appreciation among the winners of the competitions.

First prize was clinched by Hardik Sharma, whereas 2nd prize was awarded to Simran and 3rd prize was shared by Diya and Komal Sharma in dance competition.

In musical chair competition, Indra Manhas bagged first prize while 2nd and 3rd prizes went to Rajani Sharma and Rita Sharma respectively.

The whole event was organized under the leadership of SP Singh, DIGP GC CRPF Bantalab with the help of PC Gupta Commandant, Rajesh Kumar Dy Commandant (secretary RCWA) and Sumit Verma Dy Commandant.