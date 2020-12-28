Selection trials organised

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 28: Joint Director Youth Services & Sports organized two days selection trials of different folk dances, folk songs and Regional dances & skits, here today.

The motive of selection trials was to select best group in different disciplines to participate in 24th National Youth Festival which is scheduled to be held on December 30 to January 8.

The selection trials were conducted under the chairmanship of Director General Youth Services and Sports J&K UT and under the overall supervision of M R Uttam Assistant Director DYSS Jammu, DYSSO Jammu Sukhdev Raj and DYSSO Udhampur, Swarn Singh.

The winning candidates will participate in State level competition to make the youth festival a remarkable programme.