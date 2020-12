J&K UT Boxing Championship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 28: J&K UT Boxing Championship, organised by J&K Amateur Boxing Association, culminated at J&K Police Sports Complex Gulshan Ground, here today.

During the championship, Jammu and Kashmir Police boxers dominated and clinched various awards. Around 200 boxers turned up for the competition representing from districts including Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, Poonch, Srinagar and Baramulla and University of Jammu besides Police Department.

In men senior 49-52 kg category, Akash Sharma (Jammu) beat Sankit Saini (Jammu), in 52-57 kg, Gurjant (Jammu) trounced Naveen Sharma (Jammu), whereas in 57-60 kg, Sandeep Singh (JKP) defeated Anil Kumar (Jammu) and in 60-63 kg, Asif Ali (University of Jammu) got better of Rahul Manhas (University of Jammu). In 63-69 kg category, Vinod Bhardwaj (Jammu) beat Rajesh Charak (JKP).

In boys sub-junior 33-35 kg, Pranav Kumar (Udhampur) trounced Umar Farooq (Poonch) and in 37-40 kg, Talib Hussain (Kathua) defeated Aayush (Srinagar). In 40-43 kg, Mohd Faisal got better of Shubham Thakur, whereas in 43-46 kg, Mehrose Ahmed (Poonch) beat Sharb Ayaz (Poonch) and 46-49 kg, Kaisar Wani (Baramulla) trounced Arun Singh (Udhampur) while Deepak Katoch (Udhampur) defeated Aryan Mishra (Jammu).

In boys junior category, Sohail Ahmed (Poonch) beat Ranjeet Singh (Kathua), whereas 46-48 kg, Shubam Sharma (Jammu) trounced Ritesh (Kathua), in 50-52 kg, Mayank Chettri (Jammu) got better of Jattin Sharma (Jammu) and in 52-54 kg, Mohd Zahir (Poonch) beat Ankit Kesar (Udhampur).

In 54-57 kg, Rizwan Sajad (Kathua) defeated Mohammad Mannan (Poonch) whereas in 60-63 kg, Nadeem Farooq (Poonch) trounced Sachin Choudhary (Jammu).

In men youth 44-46 kg, Piyosh Dahgotra (Jammu) beat Krishna (Jammu), in 46-48 kg, Maan Singh (Jammu) trounced Rakesh Singh (Ramban), whereas 48-50 kg, Prajwal Jamwal (Jammu) got better of Tarun Singh (Jammu) and in 52-54 kg, Ashu Sharma (Jammu) trounced Sunil Kumar (Jammu).

In 54-57 kg, Sahil Lalotra (Kathua) beat Aaqib Khan (Srinagar), whereas in 57-60 kg, Abhay Raina (Poonch) trounced Satyam Khajuria (Jammu), in 60-63 kg, Sahil Ahmed (Poonch) beat Gourav Mehra. In 63-66 kg, Sahil Ali (Kathua) got better of Akshun Bhushan (Jammu), whereas 66-70 kg, Narinder Bali (Jammu) beat Santan Verma (Jammu) and in 75-80 kg, Eyad Akeel Khan (Srinagar) got better of Abhindhay Sharma (Jammu).

In girls sub-junior, 52-54 kg category, Farhana Reyaz (Poonch) beat Ritu Singh (Srinagar), whereas in 57-60 kg, Simaran Bali (Udhampur) defeated Bareena Tariq (Srinagar).

In girls junior 44-46 kg, Anisha Bhatti (Poonch) beat Shivanika (Udhampur), in 46-48 kg Vanshika Choudhary (Udhampur) trounced Maryam Khatoon (Udhampur), in 54-57 kg Aayat Khan (Srinagar) beat Barkha (Jammu) and in 48-51 kg Manvi Katal (Jammu) defeated Sanjana (Poonch), whereas Parul Sharma (Jammu) beat Saria Manzoor (Pulwama).

In women senior 45-48 kg, Jahanvi (Jammu) beat Neha (Jammu), in 51-54 kg Neha Bhagat (Jammu) trounced Anjali Lochan (Jammu), in 54-57 kg, Priyanka Devi (Jammu) defeated Avintika Bali (Jammu), in 57-60 kg Anju Bala (JKP) got better of Sonia Devi (Jammu), whereas in 60-64 kg Heena Choudhary (JKP) beat Bala Devi (Jammu) and in 64-69 kg Khushboo (Srinagar) trounced Jyoti Bharti (Jammu), whereas in plus 81 kg Zaheen Aslam (Jammu) got better of Mutqeen (Jammu).

It is pertinent to mention here that the Srinagar district secured 11 medals including five gold, two silver and four bronze medals, whereas the Jammu district bagged highest medals in youth category with eight gold medals and eight silver medals and five bronze medals. Similarly, in senior group, Jammu secured four gold medals, five silver medals and four bronze.

In the valedictory function, the medals, certificates and saviours were presented jointly by president, Dr Ashutosh Sharma and secretary, Dushyant Sharma of J&K Olympic Association (JKOA). A number of officials of the JKOA and Sports Associations were present during the event.

Anil Wadhera (J&K Sports Council), Inder Singh (BSF), Mushtaq Ahmed (Poonch), Harinder Pal (University of Jammu), Gautam Sharma (Chowkichora, Akhnoor), Sajad Pathan (J&K Police), Khalida Bano (J&K Police), Aman Sangral (J&K Police) and Sandeep Singh (Ramban) were among the technical panel.

Prominent among those present were Kuldeep Singh, Kiran Wattal, BS Tirthi, Sunil Sharma, Captain (Retd) Murti Gupta, Vikas Gupta, Sharat Chander Singh, S S Gill and Ravi Kumar.