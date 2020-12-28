All Stars CC beats Friends CC by 7 wkts

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 28: All Stars Cricket Club trounced Friends Cricket Club by seven wickets in Shaheed Lieutenant Thakur Dass Memorial Cricket Tournament, being played at Govt Hr Sec School Akhnoor, here today.

All Stars CC Jourian won the toss and decided to bowl first. Batting first, Friend CC Akhnoor scored 116 runs by losing 10 wicekts in stipulated 20 overs. Sunil Govil made 21 runs while Amit Singh and Shubham contributed 25 and 13 runs respectively. From bowling side, Akash got four wickets while Sawan and Rahul Sharma shared two wickets each, Raghuraj Singh & Robbin clinched one wicket each.

In reply, All Stars CC Jourian achieved the target by losing only three wickets in 16 overs. Rahul Sharma made highest score 54, while Robbin and Mannu contributed unbeaten 26 and 19 runs respectively. From bowling side, Shubham Singh bagged two wickets while Vipin got one wicket.

Man of the match award was awarded to Rahul Sharma, whereas Dayal Singh & Vikas Bali were umpires and Sushil Gupta & Raman Sharma acted as scorers. The tournament is being organized by Akhnoor Sports Club under the overall supervision Kr SS Langeh (gen secy Jammu JKCA).