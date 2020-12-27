Taekwondo Championship commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

DODA, Dec 27: District Doda Taekwondo Championship, organised District Taekwondo Association (DTA) in association with Department of Youth Services and Sports which commenced here today.

For the first time in the history of Doda district, a Taekwondo championship was organised by the newly formed District Association wherein more than two hundred students from Clubs and schools are participating in two days event.

The championship is being organised under the aegis of JK Sports Council. Additional District Development Commissioner Doda, Surat Singh was the chief guest whereas District Officer Youth Services and Sports Jaffar Haidar Sheikh, District Information Officer Doda Ashraf Khurwani were the guests of honour. The chief guest lauded the efforts of DTA saying that more initiatives like this should be taken up. Bouquets were presented by vice president DTA Junaid Ali Khan to the guests.

Master Atul Pangotra was the special guest of the event, who has created history after being selected as an international referee at various Olympic ranking championships by the World Taekwondo.

The technical team was headed by Vinod Grewal, whereas Muzamil Rashid (REK) and Faisal Wani were coordinating the event.