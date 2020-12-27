Cyclothon under Fit India Movement held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 27: A cyclothon under Fit India Movement was organised by Border Security Forces from Sattowalli to RS Pura, here today.

The event was organised under the aegis of NS Jamwal, IG BSF and Surjit Singh DIG Sector BSF, Jammu.

The cyclists from all battalions along with participants from NGO namely Cyclist Club J&K Randonneurs and local youth with total strength nearly 80 participants were flagged off by Paramjeet Thakyal, 2I/C in the presence of Hardev Singh, DC at Sattowali- a border village of RS Pura.

The cyclists braved bone chilling cold and covered various villages including Suchetgarh, Sattowali, Nai Basti, Faloura and reached BOP Octroi, from where they (participants) headed towards other villages on foot. The participants were received by Sudhir Kumar Pankaj DC and Atul Meena, AC, Coy Commander BOP Octroi.

DIG BSF Surjit Singh encouraged the youth to join BSF and advised them to remain fit by participating in such sports events, organised under Fit India Movement.