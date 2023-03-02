T-20 Cricket tournament enters Day-3

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Mar 2: T-20 Cricket tournament, organized by Range Police Headquarter Jammu under Civic Action Programme, entered Day-3 at Sports Ground Kehli Mandi, here today.

The tournament is being organized under the guidance of DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, Shakti Kumar Pathak and overall supervision of Staff Officer to DIG Jammu, Rajinder Singh Katoch (SSP).

The fifth and sixth match of the tournament was played today.

DySP RPHQ Jatinder Singh Sambyal and Inspector Anjoo Pandita, RPHQ welcomed the chief guest Vijay Tagotra, BDC Chairman and Asha Rani DDC Member Rajpura Samba, while DySP Raman Kumar, ADO RPHQ encouraged and boosted the players by singing patriotic songs.

The guests appreciated the efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police for organizing such types of events for youth.

In today’s matches, Chandwan Cricket Club defeated Chichi Mata Cricket Club by 18 runs, wherein Vishal Kumar was declared as man of the match for scoring 29 runs in 20 balls and clinching of 3 wickets also, while in another match, Swankha Cricket Club Samba trounced Brig. Rajinder Singh Cricket Club Samba by 59 runs, in which Suresh Kumar was declared as man of the match for scoring 29 runs in 26 balls and took 3 wickets.

Staff Officer to DIG Jammu Rajinder Singh Katoch distributed cash prizes to winning teams, runner up teams, while certificate and Cricket balls were awarded to man of the matches.

The committee members of the organizing team were present during the event for smooth functioning of the tournament.