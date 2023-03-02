POWERGRID organizes awareness campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 2: Promoting integrity, preventing and combating corruption, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna CPSE of Ministry of Power organized a number of programs to generate public awareness for the meeting of Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) of G-20 Forum.

The meeting is being held at Gurugram under the directives of Central Vigilance Commission from March 1 to 3.

In this regard, various debate and quiz competitions were organized for students of Gurugram University, Sector 51, Gurugram and Government Girls College, Sector 14, Gurugram.

The essay writing and poster making competitions were also organized in Government Senior Secondary School, Sukhrali, Gurugram, Government High School, Ullawas, Gurugram and Government Model Sanskriti Sr. Sec School, Sushant Lok, Gurugram, while quiz and poster making competitions were conducted at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Old JNU Campus, New Delhi, MCD Primary School (Boys) and MCD Primary School (Girls) Katwaria Sarai, New Delhi.

The POWERGRID also organized awareness programs for the general public through street plays at major public places in Gurugram.