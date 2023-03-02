Satish participates in Apollo Marathon

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 2: A lone veteran runner from Jammu, Satish Vaid competed in the Apollo New Delhi Marathon (10 kilometers) with clocked timing 1hour, 10 minutes and 12 second in the age category of 70 years.

It is pertinent to mention here that he has already participated in many marathons including Airtel Delhi half marathon, standard chartered marathon Mumbai and Masters Athletic Championship in the age category of 65 to 70 years.

Satish Vaid thanked the general secretary of Veteran Athletic Association, Tarsem Lal Basotra and veteran gold medalist Ram Pal Kapoor for encouraging him to participate in the marathon.