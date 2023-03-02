CEC, MP lay foundation stone for up-gradation of Cricket Stadium

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Mar 2: Chairman/CEC, Advocate Tashi Gyalson and MP Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal laid the foundation stone for the construction cum up-gradation of Cricket Stadium with an estimated cost of Rs 295.35 lakhs at Alchi, here today.

Councillor Khaltse, Lobzang Sherab; BDC Saspol, Tsering Phuntsog; I/c SDM Likir, Sub-Divisional Officers, and Sarpanch, Naib Sarpanch, Nambardar, presidents of various societies of Alchi village and villagers were present during the ceremony.

The CEC Gyalson and MP Jamyang congratulated the villagers, especially the youths on getting the Stadium upgraded. They stated that youths of the sham region have great potential in sports and such steps from the administration would further boost the confidence and help the youths in enhancing their skills.

They also assured all possible assistance through various initiatives and people-friendly schemes. CEC and MP Ladakh further directed all the concerned departmental officers for a smooth and early completion of the project.

Villagers led by Councillor Sherab and Nambardar Alchi expressed their gratitude to the Chairman LAHDC Leh and MP Ladakh for their efforts in sanctioning the up-gradation work of the Stadium.