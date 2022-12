Sudesh, Shahida bring laurels for J&K

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 8: Sudesh Basotra and Shahida Parveen, daughters of the soil has brought laurels to India as w ell as Jammu & Kashmir by winning bronze medals at Kuala Lumpur International Masters Athletics Championship held at Kuala Lumpur, recently.

Sudesh Basotra took part in 2 kilometres walk and won bronze in 60+ age category while Shahida Parveen participated in 800 metres and 200 metres and won 2 bronze medals in 35+ age category. Also, Tarsem Lal Basotra participated in 3 kilometres walk in 65+ age group and performed very good.

President of Masters Athletic Association J&K Abdul Quiyum, Tarsem Lal Basotra (general secretary) and Ram Paul Kapoor (organizing secretary) has congratulated all the winners.