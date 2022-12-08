Seniors fail to share responsibility as J&K U-19 Women’s cricket team suffers 2nd consecutive defeat

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Jammu, Dec 8: After receiving heavy thrashing by Tamil Nadu yesterday, the Jammu and Kashmir U-19 Women’s cricket team suffered a second consecutive defeat in the Women’s U-19 One-Day Cricket Tournament against Kerala today as the experienced and senior members of the team once again failed to share responsibility to put their team in trouble at DY Patil Cricket Ground, Ambi Pune today.

Jammu and Kashmir showed a dismal performance against Tamil Nadu yesterday as the team after scoring paltry total of 125 runs in 48 overs failed miserably to defend this small total and lost the match by 10 wickets. For J&K, Rudrakshi Chib añd Sheena Saraf contributed 34 and 29 runs to the total after facing 87 and 83 balls, respectively. Aafreen (51) and Sabirina (45) remained unconquered for Tamil Nadu.

At the same venue today, Kerala defeated J&K by 8 wickets in an easy contest.

Batting first, J&K bundled out for meagre 88 runs, with Sheena scoring 15 off 54 deliveries, Aanvi Singh 14 off 27 balls, Bawandeep 12 off 37 balls, Sehrish Tariq 10 off 28 balls and Maroof 8 off 20 balls.

For Kerala, Anaswara Santhosh captured 4 wickets, while Joshitha VJ bagged 2 wickets.

In reply, Kerala chased the target easily in 21.1 overs, losing 2 wickets in the process, thus won the match by 8 wickets. Diya Gireesh top scored with 47 runs off 60 balls, studded with 7 boundaries, while Ananya K Pradeep contributed 22 runs to the total.

It is pertinent to mention here that J&K team possesses U-19 Challenger Trophy Player in Bawandeep, three NCA campers in skipper Ananaya Sharma, Rudrakshi Chib and Sadiya Wani and four players who have represented J&K senior team including the above three except Sadiya and Sheena. However, all of them failed to hold their nerves and share responsibility.

It is high time that they pull up their socks and display composure & promise, besides showing character and application.

J&K will face Bihar in the next outing on December 10.