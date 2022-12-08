J&K inflicts inning’s defeat on Mizoram as Dhruv, Arihant, Jeevesh, Varun sparkle

Vijay Merchant Trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 8: Jammu and Kashmir inflicted a humiliating defeat by an innings and 271 runs on Mizoram as Dhruv Sharma, Arihant, Jeevesh Gupta and Varun Singh Charak blossomed in the Vijay Merchant Trophy match against Mizoram at Sector-1 Ground, Bhillai, today.

Earlier, after conceding a huge lead of 470 runs to J&K in the first innings, Mizoram managed to score 199 runs in the second essay to suffer a crushing defeat by an innings and 271 runs. Manese and Peka scored 38 and 37 runs to the total respectively, while Tetea and Ruatsanga contributed 27 runs each.

For J&K, Left-arm spinner Jeveesh Sharma was the pick of the bowlers, who took 4 wickets by conceding 44 overs in his 29 overs, while Varun Singh Charak bagged 2 wickets. Mudasir Abdullah, skipper Shaurya Manhas and Salman Ahmed Bakshi claimed one wicket each.

Earlier, on Day-1, J&K’s talented middle-order batsman Dhruv Sharma had slammed a cracking double century, while opening batsman Arihant had scored a magnificent century in J&K’s huge total of 576/5 in the first innings.

Dhruv scored huge unbeaten 236 runs off 224 balls, studded with 39 delectable boundaries, while Arihant had scored 145 runs off 138 balls with 15 fours and 5 sixes. Haadi Ibrahim (55) and Varun Singh Charak (48) were other two major contributors. For Mizoram, Tetea bagged 2 wickets, while Mala and Rahul had claimed 1 wicket each.

Earlier, in reply to J&K’s huge total of 576 runs, Mizoram bundled out for a paltry total of 106 runs in the first innings with wicketkeeper Valpui top scoring with 59 runs.

For J&K, Varun Singh Charak took 3 wickets while Bilal Mohi Din, Mudasir Abdullah and Jeevesh Gupta bagged 2 wickets each and Haadi Ibrahim claimed one wicket.

The team is being accompanied by former First Class Cricketer Sameer Khajuria as Head Coach; other former First Class Cricketers Vivek Singh and Fayaz Hazare as Manager and Co-Manager respectively; Muzaffar Hussain as Batting Coach; Amit Bargotra as Strength & Conditioning Coach; Sheikh Sohail as Performance/Video Analyst and Amir Hayat Malik as Physio.

The Sub-Committee Members of JKCA including Brig Anil Gupta, Member-Administration; Advocate Sunil Sethi Member Legal Affairs JKCA and Cricketer Mithun Manhas, Member Cricket Operations and Development JKCA congratulated the team members and support staff for this big win.”# VijayMerchant Trophy 2022. Well done the Juniors. U16 team of JKCA beat Mizoram by a huge margin of one innings and 271 runs. Few sterling individual performances but overall a great team work. Keep up the momentum,” messaged Brig Gupta.