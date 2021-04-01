Sub-Junior Wushu team excels in National C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 1: J&K Sub-Junior team excelled in 20th Sub Junior Wushu National Championship by clinching nine medals including one Silver medal and eight Bronze medals which was held at Khel Gaon Mega Sports Complex Ranchi, Jharkhand from March 21 to 26.

The Silver medal was won by Bhavneet Singh in traditional Tia Chi category, whereas eight Bronze medals were secured by Aahan Sharma, Ritesh Pansotra, Rudra Pratap Singh, Hiranya Mahajan, Sargun Kour, Pratibha Devi, Pran Nath Wangoo and Bhavneet Singh in Taolu group event.

On their return from Ranchi, a felicitation programme was organised at Ashoka New Diamond Hotel Jewel, here today wherein Advocate Purnima Sharma, Deputy Mayor JMC felicitated winners in the presence of Rohit Thakyal (coach) and Rajiv Gupta.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Mayor said that the group of eight budding players have brought laurels to J&K especially for Jammu by winning medals and made out J&K proud under the supervision of their coach Rohit Thakyal.