DC inaugurates Premier League at Kishtwar

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Apr 1: Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma inaugurated UT level Premier League in the disciplines of Football, Hockey, Volleyball and Kabaddi in presence of District Sports Officer Kharati Lal at Choghwan, here today.

Both the guests introduced team players and motivated them to choose sports as professional and appealed the youth to stay away from the drugs.

In Kabaddi, Kishtwar Lions defeated Hatta Club by 11 points, whereas Sangram Bhatta beat Pochhal by 13 points and Kishtwar Lions trounced Begana Club by 15 points besides Pochhal Club got better of Hatta Club by 28 points.

Pochhal B-2 emerged winner in Kabaddi discipline, whereas the matches were officiated by Amit, Vishal Bandhari, Vijay Kumar and Ajay Gupta.

In Football, Bunnasthan FC beat Super Strikers by 1-0 goal, whereas Real Kishtwar trounced Super Strikers by 3-0 goals wherein Zuhaib Raja, Sahil Sam and Abrar Hussain clinched one goal each besides Real Kishtwar defeated Bunnasthan by 1-0 goal in which Dheeraj Singh netted one goal and fourth match between Super Strikers and Bera Bheta was ended with goalless.

The Football matches were officiated by Irshad Mir, Rohit Parihar, Asif Rasool and SP Singh.

In Hockey, Kishtwar Sports Club defeated Real Kishtwar and Young Club Kishtwar by 2-1 and 1-0 goals respectively, whereas in Dhrabshalla, DPL and Block scripted wins by 2-0, 2-0 and 2-1 sets against Kishtwar Club, Matta Club and Matta Club II respectively.

The tournament is being organised under the supervision of Satpal Singh, Chief Coach of J&K Sports Council.