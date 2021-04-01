Sport climbing training camp concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 1: Seven days sport climbing training camp, organised by Tawi Trekkers J&K concluded at Tenzing Norgay Sport Climbing Wall of Sprawling Buds ICSE School, here today.

About 33 students including 14 girls from various Schools and Govt College for Women Parade, Jammu attended the seven days camp.

Kashish Kumar of Sudhmahadev, Udhampur who studies at Shining Star Academy Muthi surpassed other trainees in power, technique and rhythm and was declared “the find of the camp” and has been selected for further training.

The training was imparted by Shivani Charak, an international medallist who was very ably supported by international climbers Arun Deep Singh and Ajay Deep Singh and Vishali Sharma, a senior sport climber.

The camp was held under the overall supervision of Shawetica Khajuria, General Secretary of Tawi Trekkers and an international judge of sport climbing and was fully sponsored by Takshila Educational Trust, the governing body for Sprawling Buds ICSE School.

Rahul Sharma, Chairman of Sprawling Buds ICSE School was the chief guest of valedictory function. He praised on Shivani Charak and Arun Deep Singh for the success of the camp.

Principal of Apple Kids Arti Sharma, president of Tawi Trekkers J&K, Ram Khajuria and staff members of the hosting School including Seema Sharma, Director; Isha Singh and Shallu Bhat, both coordinators of the School were also present during the event.