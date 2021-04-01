Taekwondo players thrown out of Polo View Indoor Stadium

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 1: Scores of Taekwondo players today staged a protest alleging that they were thrown out of Polo View Indoor Stadium after the authorities closed down the premises where the players used to practice.

The players-mostly children-appeared in the Press Enclave and raised slogans against the administration of the Indoor Stadium while demanding that they should be allowed to practice as per routine.

The players, around 150 in number, said that the Divisional Sports Officer asked them to leave and told them that they cannot practice within the premises any further.

“We were told to move out on the pretext that the girls, as well as boys, are practising together; we have been practising like that for the last several years and today we were thrown out,” the players said.

They said that if the Divisional Sports Officer has a problem with girls and boys practising together, “then they should provide us with the required space; there are players-boys as well as girls-practising other games, she does not have a problem with that,” the players said.

A little girl who has been practising Taekwondo said that she was disheartened after they were asked not to practice at the Indoor Stadium while urging the higher-ups to look into the matter.