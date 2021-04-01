J&K Bank XI, Real Kashmir FC qualify for final round

28th Annual Football C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 1: J&K Bank-XI and Real Kashmir FC (R) qualified for the final round of the ongoing Kashmir edition of 28th Annual Football Championship, being organised by JKFA in collaboration with J&K Sports Council at TRC Turf Ground, here today.

Two Semi-final matches of Kashmir edition were played today.

The first Semi-final match was played between J&K Bank-XI and Lonestar KFC. Both the teams started aggressive game to take lead in the initial stage of the match. However, both the teams made certain brilliant moves but could not penetrate into solid defence line-up, result of it, the first half of the game ended with goalless.

In the 55th minute of the game, Danish of J&K Bank XI made no mistake in converting a goal through a fantastic header and registered one goal lead but their opponents failed to equalise the game during the 2nd half, thus the J&K Bank won the match by solitary goal and qualified for the final round of the championship.

The 2nd match was played between Real Kashmir FC (R) and JK SPDC-XI. Both the teams also started with aggressive note. JK SPDC boys scored a marvellous goal through Yasir in the 15th minute of the game. Thereafter, the RKFC boys consolidated their position and made two counter attacks and scored two goals through Ateeb Ahmad in 30th and 36th minute of 1st half of the game, whereas in 2nd half of the game, the RKFC made a collective move and scored another goal by Ateeb, resulting of it, RKFC defeated JK SPDC by 3-1 goals and also qualified for the final round.

J&K Bank XI and Hero’s Football Club Jammu and RKFC and J&K Police XI will lock horns in semi-final matches, scheduled to be held at same venue on April 3 at 2 pm and 4 pm respectively.