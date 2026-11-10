Srinagar District Judo C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 9: The two-day Srinagar District Judo Championship 2026, organised by the Judo Association of Jammu & Kashmir under the aegis of J&K Sports Council, concluded at the Indoor Hall, Polo Ground Stadium, Srinagar.

More than 160 budding judokas from various schools and academies across Srinagar district participated in the championship, showcasing their talent and enthusiasm.

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Yaseer Qadir, SDPO Kothibagh (DySP), graced the closing ceremony as the chief guest, while Jazib Bhat, SHO Kothibagh (Inspector), was present as the guest of honour.

In a dominant display, Presentation Convent Higher Secondary School, Srinagar, clinched the overall championship trophy with an impressive haul of over 23 medals, including gold, silver and bronze, across various weight categories.

Addressing the gathering, chief guest Yaseer Qadir appreciated the efforts of the Judo Association of J&K for providing a platform to young athletes. He said sports inculcate discipline, build character and promote fitness. He also urged the youth to channelise their energy into positive and constructive activities.

The championship culminated with a prize distribution ceremony, during which medals, trophies and certificates were presented to the medallists by the dignitaries.

Gowher Khan, Organising Secretary, thanked the J&K Sports Council, technical officials Shafkat Shafi and Kabra Altaf, and participating schools for their support in the successful conduct of the championship. Others present on the occasion included Ajmal Rather, Amjid, Umar Hamzah, Rahil Shafi, Manzoor Ahmed, Shazia Manzoor, Ahana Hamid Khan, Fahmeeda, Suriya Mushtaq, Fazil and Khursheed Ahmed.