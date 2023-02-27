‘Sports Keeda’ inaugurated at IGGDC Jammu

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 27: The celebrations of Annual Sports Week for dental students of Jammu and Kashmir commenced today at Indira Gandhi Government Dental College (IGGDC) Jammu.

The Sports Week named as ‘Sports Keeda’ under the aegis of Khelo India-Fit India Movement was inaugurated by Principal IGGDC Jammu Dr Rakesh Gupta. He highlighted the importance and benefits of sports for students and staff, which help them to teach life skills such as teamwork, leadership, accountability, patience and self-confidence.

It also prepares them to face life challenges and it is good for both physical and mental health. The guest of honour for the occasion was Vijay Saraf (vice president, All India Wushu Association and president Wushu Association J&K), who also stressed the importance of sports for the overall wellbeing of an individual.

The Event is taking place in the spacious playground of the Institution. A number of sports activities including like Cricket, Table Tennis, Badminton, Carrom, Chess, Tug of War, Throw Ball and Spoon Lemon Race will be organized during the Sports Week.

Both the Undergraduate and Postgraduate students, ex-Students, Teaching Staff, Administrative Staff and Paramedical Staff will be participating in these events with great zeal and camaraderie.

This whole sports event is being organized by sports committee members namely Dr Nitin Gautam, Dr Monica Kotwal, Dr Satvinder Singh, Dr Mandeep Kaur, Dr Vineet Kotwal, Dr Amritpal Singh, Dr Rudra Kaul, Dr Nanika Mahajan and Dr Ritesh Gupta under the guidance of Principal Dr Rakesh K Gupta.