Grand Master Arvind of TN wins MPL Nat’l Blitz Chess C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 27: Grand Master Arvind Chidambaram of Tamil Nadu (TN) won MPL National Blitz Chess Championship, outplaying all his opponents convincingly.

IM Nubair Sheikh of Maharashtra got 2nd place while IM Avinash Ramesh of Tamil Nadu won 3rd place. Dr Harleen Kour (Corona warrior award winning doctor of J&K) was chief guest on the occasion. She distributed cash prizes worth Rs 2.50 lakh among the top 15 position winners.

National Rapid and Blitz championship was organized by crown trust under the banner of All J&K Chess Association and J&K Sports Council on behalf of AICF at Kangra Fort banquet hall, Barnai, Jammu.

A total of about 180 persons including 130 players, officials etc from 23 states participated in Championship. 22 Grandmasters and International Masters also participated in this prestigious National. Rapid event is played with a time control of 15 minutes with 10 second increment and Blitz with a time control of 3 minutes and 2 second increment per move.

Also present on the occasion were Atul Kumar Gupta (president, All J&K Chess Association), Dr AS Bhatia (Principal, GMC Rajouri), chairman of organizing committee of the event, Senior Prosecution Officer Raj Kumar, Kuljeet Singh Jamwal, Advocate Himani Kohli, Excise Inspector Vikas Nanda, CA Vikas Dharmania and Industrialist Amit Mahajan, Ajit Singh, Arvindu Sharma, Ritish Pathania among others.

Saleem Beig of Karnataka was chief arbiter of this event while Arvind Mahamal from Goa was deputy chief arbiter. Other arbiters include Bindu Pathania, Dinesh Gera and Ranjeet Singh, besides 5 technical supporters.