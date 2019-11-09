Sohail lifts Senior Billiards title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: J&K Forest Department employee Sohail Khalid registered win over Vidit Gawri by 3-2 frames and clinched the title of Senior Billiards, being organized during the ongoing 27th Sub Junior, Junior and Senior Billiards and Snooker Championship at Billiards Hall, MA Stadium, here today.

In the summit clash, Vidit Gawri emerged winner in the first frame by 101-80, but the game was equalized by Sohail by winning the second frame by 102-32.

In the third frame, Sohail maintained the winning tempo and won the third frame by 102-98. Vidit played mind games and won the fourth frame by 100-86 therby equalizing the game by 2-2 frames.

In the decider frame, both the cueists played mind games, but Sohail won the frame by 100-60 and clinched the title of Senior Billiards.

Earlier, in the first semis, Vidit Gawri defeated Ishan Choudhary by straight 3-0 frames (100-91, 102-63 and 100-89), whereas in the second frame, Sohail Khalid registered win over Nikhil Kapahi by 3-1 frames (92-102, 100-56, 100-56 and 100-37).

It is pertinent to mention here that 27th Sub Junior, Junior and Senior Billiards and Snooker Championship is being organized by J&K Billiards and Snooker Association under the aegis of J&K State Sports Council.