Students, Teachers, Principal BVM High School participate in IISF at Kolkata

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: Ten students, two teachers and Principal of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir High School Udhampur participated in India International Science Festival (IISF) 2019 at Kolkata West Bengal under the programme, Vijnana Bharati, Ministry of Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, Health and Family Welfare Government of India.

The program was inaugurated through Video Conferencing by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This Science Festival was aimed at giving a chance to Scientists, Inventors and Researchers to interact closely with the students through lectures, dialogues, penal discussion and debates, science related theater, cafes, music and stand up comedy.

There were volunteer cultural presentations and interactions.

In this programme, 300 scientists and 10,000 students from all over Country participated.

During the closing ceremony, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Government of India was the chief guest.