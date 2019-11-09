NSS Volunteer Vikas Pandita to represent India in South Korea

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: A NSS volunteer of University of Jammu, Vikas Pandita, has been selected by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India to be a part of Indian Youth Delegation to South Korea under International Youth Exchange Programme.

The 23 Members Indian Youth Delegation will be attending the programme from November 13 to 22. Indian Youth delegation comprises youth from diverse fields, representing all parts of the country.

Vikas Pandita will exchange his thoughts and culture with the youth of South Korea. He has completed his Masters Degree in Computer Applications from the Department of Computer Science and IT, University of Jammu.

Vikas has also participated in 2 National Camps – National Adventure Camp and National Integration Camp. He is actively working for social welfare as NSS Volunteer and continuously participates in activities like Awareness rallies, Plantation drives, Digital Literacy Campaign, Cleanliness drives, Voluntary Blood Donation Camps, etc.

He is a regular Blood Donor and has donated blood 19 times till now. Vikas is also the founder of Live For Others – Being Helpful Organization, a voluntary team which works for the betterment of society. His services have been recognized at various levels.

Vikas and his team secured First position at University level and Second position at State Level in Swachh Bharat Summer Internship 2018. Vikas Pandita has also received Best Volunteer Certificate from the then HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar for his services during Vittiya Saksharta Abhiyaan.