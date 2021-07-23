SKCA registers win over Vriddhi Royals by 7 wkts

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 23: Shubham Khajuria Cricket Academy (SKCA) today registered win in the first match of the three matches’ series against Vridhi Royals.

The three match series is being organized by Vriddhi Sports Foundation and Shubham Khajuria Cricket Academy at Country Cricket Stadium Gharota here.

Batting first after winning the toss, Vriddhi Royals scored 92 runs by losing all the wickets in 28 overs. Deepak Dogra scored unbeaten 24 runs, while Sumit Kumar scored 15 runs and Kanhaiya made 13 runs.

From bowling side, Harman took 3 wickets, while Shubham Khajuria and Vishal Kumar scalped two wickets each.

In reply, SKCA chased the score in 18 overs by losing only 3 wickets and thus won the match by 7 wickets. Abinav Puri played a splendid inning of 45 runs whereas Shubham Khajuria scored 27 runs and remained not out.

From bowling side, Tegvansh Singh and Ankush took 1 wicket each.

Harman was declared as Man of Match.

The match was officiated by Deepak Dogra and Tejinder Pal Singh and Shubham Khajuria.