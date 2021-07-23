Langeh, Nitin help Singh Cricket Club to lift Friendship Cup

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 23: Three wickets haul by Sham Singh Langeh and splendid inning of 44 runs by Nitin Verma guided Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor to lift Friendship Cup (three matches series), played at Government Higher Secondary School Akhnoor here today.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Sunderbani X1 scored 111runs by losing all the wickets in 23.3 overs. Atul Sharma was the top scorer with 32 runs, while Micky and Pankaj Kumar chipped in 19 and 16 runs respectively.

For Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor, Sham Singh Langeh was the wrecker-in-chief who scalped 3 importance wickets, while Sunil Kumar and Abhinandan Sharma shared 2 wickets each. Binny Kesar got 1 wicket.

In reply, Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor chased the target in 16.1 overs by loing 4 wickets, thus won the match by 6 wickets. Nitin Verma played a splendid inning of 44 runs, while Sahil Mishra scored 29 runs, Abhi Verma chipped in 16 and Bhupinder Singh contributed 13 runs.

For Sunderbani-X1, Micky scalped 2 wickets, while Piyush and Rohit Sharma shared 1 wicket each.

The Man of the Match award was presented to Sham Singh Langeh, while Sunil Bendy clinched Man of the Series award.

The match was officiated by Dayal Singh and Vikas Bali as umpires, while Rahul Gupta maintained the scorecard.

Rajinder Sharma President Management Little Flower High School Akhnoor was the chief guest, who distributed the prizes along with Vinod Sharma Manager Sunderbani X1, who was guest of honour on the occasion.

The three matches’ series was organized by Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor under the supervision of Sham Singh Langeh General Secretary JKCA District Jammu to promote cricket in Akhnoor Sub Division and District Rajouri.