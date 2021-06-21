Singh CC beats Sunderbani-XI by 139 runs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 21: Singh Cricket Club (Singh CC) Akhnoor trounced Sunderbani X1 by a big margin of 139 runs and lead the series by 1-0 in 30 overs match, being played at Govt Higher Secondary School Akhnoor, here today.

Singh CC won the toss and decided to bat first. Batting first, Singh CC scored 240 by losing nine wickets in stipulated 30 overs. Sunil Bendy made knockout 75 runs off 59 balls with the help of five sixers, whereas Sumit Rajput made 40 runs and Sahil Mishra, Bhupinder Singh and Stephen Sotra contributed 37, 15 and 33 runs respectively. From bowling side, Amandeep, Harshit and Anil shared two wickets each while Atul and Ashu clinched one wicket each.

In reply, Sunderbani XI managed to score 101 and bundled out in 18.4 overs in which Vishu made highest 39 runs, whereas Pankaj and Ashu contributed 15 and 23 runs. From bowling side, Sunil Bendy got four wickets, Binny Kesar secured three wickets and Kr SS Langeh clinched two wickets besides Abhinandan bagged one wicket.

Sunil Bendy was declared as man of the match, whereas Vikas Bali and Rajinder Sharma acted as umpires and Manav Mehta was scorer.

The tournament is being organized by Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor under the overall supervision of Kr Sham Singh Langeh (Gen Secretary JKCA District Jammu) to promote cricket among youth of Akhnoor and Rajouri.