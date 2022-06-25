Singh CC beats Akhnoor CC by 4 wkts

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: Singh Cricket Club trounced Aknoor CC by 4 wickets in the inaugural match of 1st Anil Malhotra Memorial Knockout Cricket Tournament, organised by Shub Tilak Hospital in collaboration with Singh Cricket Club at Govt Higher Secondary School Akhnoor, near here today.

Batting first, Akhnoor CC scored 109 by losing all wickets in 19.1 overs wherein Nishant made 21 runs, while Sumit Rajput scored 16 runs and Anshu and Deepak contributed 13 & 12 runs respectively. From the bowling side, Pankaj Verma and Pardeep Singh shared 3wickets each, while Sny Mahi got 2 wickets and SS Langeh and Sumit Pandit clinched 1 wicket each.

In reply, Singh Cricket Club chased the target easily by losing 6 wickets in 15 overs in which Arush Jamwal scored 38 runs, while Sny Mahi made 18 runs and Rahul Manni and Manav Mehta contributed 12 runs each, besides Chandan Sharma scored 11 runs. From the bowling side, Aaqib and Parveen shared two wickets each, while Arjun and Sumit Rajput shared one wicket each.

Pankaj Verma was declared as man of the match for his outstanding performance. Vikas Bali and Abhitash Sharma were the umpires and Dev Bhagel was the scorer of the match.

The tournament was inaugurated by Sham Lal Sharma (former Minister J&K and Vice President BJP) in presence of Rakesh Malhotra (Ward Member Ward No 6 Akhnoor) and Deepak Mani (Ward Member W No. 10).

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest praised the organisers and assured them to give two good Stadiums very soon. He also provided two new cricket mats to Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor for practice.

Krishan Sharma, Anoop Langer, DN Abrol, Kuljeet Singh, Parshotam Pawar, Ravinder Choudhary and many others were present during the event. The tournament is being organized under the overall supervision of Sham Singh Langeh (President Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor) and Suresh Malhotra (Organizing Secretary).