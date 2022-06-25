Shahrukh overwhelms Amir’s efforts as JKCA A1, A3, B1, B4 script wins

JKCA’s Sr Men’s One-Day Tournament gets underway

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: Amir Khan’s unbeaten 99 runs went in vain as Shahrukh Dar’s 5-wicket haul overpowered his efforts to guide JKCA B1 to narrow win by 16 runs, while good performances by Abdul Samad, Rohan Koul, Jatin Wadhawan, Zaman Qayoom, Abid Mushtaq, Aman Sharma, Ramdayal and Ritik helped their sides to register victories in the JKCA’s Senior Men’s One-Day Tournament, which got underway at four different venues across the Union Territory, today.

The performances of Samiullah Dar, Gowher Altaf, Ishtiyaq Rasool, Nadeem Dar, Umar Nazir and Parvez Rasool were also delight to watch on Day-1 of the tournament today.

The Sub Committee Members of JKCA including Brig Anil Gupta, Member-Administration, Advocate Sunil Sethi, Member Legal Affairs and Cricketer Mithun Manhas, Member Cricket Operations and Development witnessed the matches at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium, Srinagar.

Meanwhile, at GGM Science College Hostel Ground, JKCA A1 thrashed JKCA A2 in a one-sided affair by 8 wickets.

Batting first, JKCA Team A2 bundled out for a paltry total of 103 runs. Manish Dogra (24), Paras Sharma (22) and Gourav Manhas (19) were the main scorers. For JKCA A1, Abid Mushtaq, Aman Sharma and Saksham Sharma took 3 wickets each.

In reply, JKCA A1 rode on brilliant unbeaten 49 runs off 50 balls by Rohan Koul and 41 runs off 49 balls by Abhishant Bakshi to surpass the target easily, losing just 2 wickets in the process, thus won the match by 8 wickets.

For JKCA A2, Anil and Rohit Sharma claimed 1 wicket each.

At Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, JKCA A3 defeated Team A4 by 36 runs.

Batting first, A3 scored 199 runs. Skipper Abdul Samad top scored with 64 runs off 46 balls, while Jatin Wadhawan contributed 56 runs off 56 balls. For A4, Kulinder Singh and Deepak Dogra took 2 wickets each.

JKCA A4, in reply managed to score 163 runs, thus lost the match by 36 runs. Sahil Lotra and Gourav Khajuria contributed 38 and 36 runs to the total respectively.

For JKCA A3, Ritik and Ramdayal took 4 wickets each.

At Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium-A, JKCA B4 defeated B5 by 21 runs.

Batting first, JKCA B4 scored 247 runs in 48.1 overs. Zaman Qayoom top scored with 68 runs, while Gowher Altaf contributed 57 runs to the total. For JKCA B5, Aquib Nabi took 3 wickets while Aamir Aziz claimed 2 wickets.

In reply, JKCA B5 managed to score 227 runs to lose the match by 21 runs. Nadeem Dar (56) and Ishtiaq Rasool (54) were the main scorers.

For B4, Samiullah Dar was pick of the bowlers who took 4 wickets, while Suhail Rashid claimed 2.

At Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium-B, JKCA B1 drubbed B2 in a close contest by 16 runs.

Batting first, JKCA B1 scored a good total of 270 runs. Sheikh Usaid top scored with 85 runs, while Danish Muzzaffer contributed 41 runs to the total. For JKCA B2, Manzoor Dar, Imtiyaz Ganie and Umar Nazir claimed 2 wickets each.

In reply, JKCA B2 scored 254 runs, thus lost the match by 16 runs. Amir Khan played a brilliant innings of 99 runs, while Asif Khan contributed 38 runs to the total.

For B1, Shahrukh Dar was the wrecker-in-chief, who took 5 important wickets, while skipper Parvez Rasool bagged 2 wickets.