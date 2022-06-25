Kabaddi C’ship concludes at Subash Stadium

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 25: Two days Open Kabaddi Championship for men and women concluded at Indoor Complex Subash Stadium, here today.

BJP leader Swaran Singh Rathore was the chief guest on the occasion, while Councillor Mohd Sarbar and Raj Kumar Bucha were the guests of honour. A total of seven teams participated in the junior boys section, while four teams in the women section and 12 teams of senior men section participated in the two day championship.

The chief guest appreciated the efforts of the organizing committee, especially Ram Kumar and also stressed upon the players to play the game with true sportsmanship and spirit and to take part in sports activities to make themselves physically and mentally fit.

Later, the chief guest distributed prizes and cash prizes to the winner and runner-up teams.

The final match of women section was secured by Udhampur Kabaddi Club by defeating Garhi Kabaddi Club by 28-15, while Panchari Club emerged winner in boys section by trounceing Garhi Club by 37-33 and in men section, Udhampur Kabaddi-A defeated Udhampur Kabaddi Club-B in close contest by 26-24 points.

In junior section, Ateet Sharma (Garhi Kabaddi Club) was declared as best raider, while Adarsh Sangotra (Panchari Kabaddi Club) was announced as best defender and Ayushi (Garhi Kabaddi Club) and Rajni Devi (Udhampur Kabaddi Club) were adjudged as best raider and defender in women section respectively, besides Shubham (UKC-A) and Sakir (UKC-B) were declared as best raider and defender of men section respectively.

The tournament was organized under the supervision of Ashok Kumar Sharma (General Secretary Udhampur District Kabaddi Association) and Sheikh Tanveer (President), while the tournament was coordinated by Anshu Brat Khanna.

All the matches were officiated by a technical panel of experts including Kulbushan Sharma, Ram Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Ravi Kumar and Sourab Pandit.

Naveen Sharma, Ramesh Chander, Som Dev Khajuria, Vikas Sharma, Bhoopinder Singh, Jatin Sethi, Sanjeev Kumar Khajuria and many others were present during the event.