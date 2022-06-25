Jammu’s runners conquer Tuffman Shimla Marathon

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: Jammu Hills Sports Club, led by three runners namely Rahul Sharma, Samvit Sharma and Sahil Sharma conquered one of the toughest trail of the country by participating in the 6th Edition of Tuffman Shimla Ultra and Half Marathon at Mashobra in Himachal Pradesh, organised by Tuffman Group in different categories ranging from 80 km Ultra to 5 km run.

In 80 km, the participants were Rahul Sharma and Samvit Sharma, while in 50 km Sahil Sharma took part. Both Rahul and Samvit finished with an overall timing of 11 hours, 55 minutes. Sahil Sharma finished with an overall timing of 06 hours, 55 minutes.

Mashobra is a town in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh, situated at 2,146 m (7,041 ft) above Sea level. It is a charming little town, away from the bustle of Mall Road and Shimla. Mashobra is notable for housing one of the two Presidential retreats in India.

The ‘Tuffman Mashobra Trail’ is a beast! As they said “It’s not tuff if it does not break you.”