Major Thomas Cricket tournament culminates

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Poonch, June 25: Major Thomas Cricket tournament, organised by United Himayat Committee concluded, here today.

About 35 teams participated in the tournament wherein the winning team was awarded with Rs 30000 cash prize, while runner up got Rs 20000 cash prize.

Dr Shazad Ahmed Malik, former Vice Chancellor and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Border Area Development Conference (JKBADC) was the chief guest of the valedictory function, while Major Patnaik of 39 RR was the guest of honour and Maroof Hussain, Chairman United Himayat Committee, Tariq Khan, Chairman Shaheed Manjit Club, Parvaiz Afridi Chairman Ahsas Foundation, Imran Shah, Chairman Khidmat Foundation, Zaffar Shah, President JKCA Poonch and Rajat Sharma, In-charge Police Post Jhallas were among the special guests.

While addressing the gathering of sports persons and other dignitaries, the chief guest said that sports and games are imperative for social integration which ultimately builds a sense of national integration. He congratulated the winning team namely Rejuval Cricket Club and appreciated the organizers for holding such a tournament.