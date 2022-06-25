Selection tournament for 44th Chess Olympiad concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: J&K selection tournament for 44th Chess Olympiad, organised by All J&K Chess Association (AJKCA), concluded at IDPS School Sunjwan, here today.

Ashwina Raina won the event in girl’s category, while Pihu Bhardwaj was selected as a Government School student for the upcoming Olympiad and Aarav Gupta won the event in open category and was selected in boys section.

These selected candidates along with three others from Kashmir are going to Mahabalipuram to witness 44th Chess Olympiad.

Ranjeet Kour (KAS) was chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony. She distributed the 25 trophies among the winners and congratulated the winners for their future endeavours.

She praised the Chess Association as well as MD Suminder Singh of the hosting School for providing a platform to the young generation especially, president of the Chess Association, Atul Gupta.

She also expressed hope that the selected players will utilize the opportunity to see Chess Olympiad with participation of a record 188 countries and get lifetime exposure. She also assured all support to the Chess Association for future events.

Earlier, Kuljeet Singh Jamwal on behalf of the Association welcomed all the guests and informed that top three players each from Jammu and Srinagar will be sponsored by Federation for the upcoming Chess event.