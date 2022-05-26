Silambam Martial Arts tournament begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, May 26: Silambam Martial Arts tournament for girls, organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports, commenced here today.

The championship was inaugurated by J&K Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (JKPYC) president, Uday. While inaugurating the tournament, he urged the Government to provide adequate sports infrastructure in every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jammu Silambam Martial Arts tournament has been organized in Jammu North Assembly segment by the Department of Youth Services and Sports Jammu as per the Annual Activity Calendar issued by the Director General Youth Services & Sports Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory and under the overall supervision of DYSSO Jammu, Sukhdev Raj.

A lot of enthusiasm was witnessed among the children belonging to different private as well as Government schools who have come to participate in the tournament.

Chib said that there is dire need to promote sports activities not only for a healthy citizenry but more than that to divert the youth from the path of indulging in drug related activities. “Youth excelling in the field of sports can also adopt it as a lucrative career,” Uday said.