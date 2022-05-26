Zorawar flags off bike expedition

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, May 26: Chairman Team Jammu Zorawar Singh Jamwal who is also co-chairman of Tawi Trekkers J&K flagged of an environmentalist and a mountaineer Mazharul Bari, on a bike expedition to Umling la (5798m), the highest motorable pass in the world, from Press Club of Jammu, here today.

Prominent among others who gave Mazharul Bari a warm send off and wished him grand success in his noble mission included patron of the Club, Rahul Sharma, president Ram Khajuria, general secretary Shawetica Khajuria along with other office bearers along with special invitee Amit Sharma, Additional Wild Life Warden, Jambu Zoo.

During his 4000 km solo ride, Mazharul Bari shall negotiate 24 mountain passes including Khardungla during his 15 days venture into the Himalaya. However, his primary mission is to spread the message of ‘No Drugs’ besides preservation of the environment.

A resident of Jamshedpur who is employed with Tata Steel Security as a Sub-inspector, Mazharul Bari is an international Rescue Scuva Diver who has saved many people from drowning and has also recovered innumerable dead bodies from deep water bodies in difficult situations.