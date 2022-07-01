Shubham’s half century helps United Club to register win over Champions Club

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 1: Half century by Shubham has helped United Cricket Club RS Pura to register win over Champions Cricket Club and sailed into the next stage of the ongoing Ist Anil Malhotra Memorial Knockout Cricket Tournament, being played at Government Higher Secondary School Akhnoor.

Batting first after winning the toss, United Cricket Club RS Pura scored 184 runs by losing 8 wickets in 20 overs. Shubham played a splendid inning of 61 runs, while Lakhwinder made 32 runs, Harry scored 21 runs and Vishu made 18 runs.

From Champions Cricket Club, Sanjeev scalped 3 wickets, while Bhanu, Rahul, Akhil and Sudhir shared 1 wicket each.

In reply, Champions Cricket Club scored 172 runs by losing 9 wickets in 20 overs thus lost match by 13 runs. Rahil played some crispy shots and made 85 runs, while Zamil chipped in 44 runs.

From United Cricket Club RS Pura, Ravi and Karan shared 2 wickets each, while Mitthu, Atish and Abbu scalped one wicket apiece.

Shubham was adjudged as Man of the Match.

During the match, Sonu Malhotra and Rajinder Sharma acted as umpires, while Dev Bhagel as scorer.