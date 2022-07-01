Shreya with Silver leads J&K spectacular performance in junior Fencing national

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Jammu, July 1 : The fencers from J&K UT with their spectacular performance steal the show on third day of ongoing 30th Junior National Fencing Championship being held at Cuttack. The prominent fencer of J&K and last year individual Gold medalist Shreya Gupta again won laurels for J&K UT by winning Silver medal in Sabre category. She lost to Abi Laishram of Manipur in final by 15-12 in a tight finish. Besides Shreya, Kritarthi Kotwal also excelled and won Bronze medal for the J&K UT in sabre categroy. She lost to her compatriot Shreya Gupta by a margin of 15-6 in semi final.

In team Epee event, J&K team of Ajay Kumar, Jasdev Singh, Sufyan and Sohit clinched bronze medal. In semifinal, they lost of Madhya Pardesh by 45-40. Besides in Sabre category, Suransh and Lakshay finished with 8th and 5th rankings with fine display of Fencing. In Epee category, Ajay Kumar finished with 6th ranking.

President of J&K Amateur Fencing Association M J Sharma, IFS (retd.) appreciated the hard work and extraordinary efforts of these fencers for bringing laurels to J&K UT. He wished them good luck for future endeavours and hoped that the fencers by the blessing of God will come with flying colours in the upcoming competitions. Sharma said that it’s hard work of coaches of J&K Sports Council Shotu Lal and Rachna Jamwal, dedication of J&K Amateur Fencing Association and encouragement as well as support of Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhut Gull that J&K Fencers are reaching milestones by winning medals in national and international events. The collaborated efforts and support of parents is paying dividends.