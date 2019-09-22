Shrine Board organises Cyclothon

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Sept 22: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Katra today organized a Cyclothon from Domel to Katra.

A large number of professional cyclists from Udhampur-Based Randonneurs, other cycle enthusiasts, students from Katra and its surrounding areas besides officers and staff of the Shrine Board took part in the Cyclothon.

Carrying banners and placards, the Cyclothon participants pedalled nearly 20 kilometers distance from Domel to Katra spreading awareness about limiting the use of single use plastic, management of plastic waste as well as increasing awareness in regard to alternative paper made utilities. Enroute, the participants of the cycle rally distributed pamphlets among shopkeepers, travelling public, pilgrims and people at large and interacted with them as part of the sanitation drive.

The cycle rally organised in collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation and J&K Bank was flagged off from Domel by Dr Jagdish Mehra, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board. Vinay Khajuria, ACF and other concerned officers of the Board were among others present on the occasion.

The Cyclothon after passing through Moori, Myari, Kadmal, Asia Chowk, Railway Station, Panthal Road, Fountain Chowk and Bus Stand culminated at the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex at Katra.

The Board also organized plastic collection and awareness drive at Yatra Registration Counter Numbers 1 and 2, Bus Stand and Niharika Complex at Katra besides arranging a lecture on plastic waste management at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi College of Nursing, Kakryal.