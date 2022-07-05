SFA Football Club lifts Football trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Bandipora, July 5: The mega maiden Football tournament, organised by District Administration Bandipora in collaboration with ELFA International under the guidance of District Development Commissioner, Dr Owais Ahmad, concluded at Gurez, here today.

The tournament was held under the overall supervision of Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, ADDC Bandipora, while prominent persons including DR Mudasir, SDM Gurez and Bashir Ahmad SDPO Gurez were also present during the final match.

The final match ended up in a round of penalties wherein SFA Football Club emerged as winner, while Sports Club Bandipora stood runner up and Dawar Football Club remained 2nd runner up, besides Zakir Hussain Dar was awarded as man of the tournament.

The winning team was awarded with a cash award of Rs 50000, while the runner-up team received the cash prize of Rs 25000, besides 2nd runner up team was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 15000.

Each participating team was presented a token of appreciation of Rs 3000 to encourage them and enhance their sporting activities from ELFA International.

The District Development Commissioner said that the Administration aspired to take these events to all Zones of District Bandipora and expressed his intent to collaborate with ELFA International to organise such tournaments in near future.

The event was inaugurated by Mehran Khan, CEO of ELFA International on July 1. While speaking on the valedictory function, he said that the program was an extension of ELFA International’s initiative in youth leadership, sports and the anti-drug abuse campaign. Mehran emphasised the role of sports in the overall growth and development of society and its potential to act as a deterrent against the menace of drug abuse.

He also reiterated the need and necessity of organizing events like these in places like Gurez, which otherwise receive very little attention due to tough terrain and remote location.