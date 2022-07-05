District Judo C’ship culminates

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 5: Two day District Judo Championship, organised by District Judo Association, culminated at the District Coaching Centre, here today.

Nirdosh Kumar Sharma, Manager Indoor Sports Complex Rajouri was the chief guest, while Yasmeen Kouser, MD Yasmeen Sports Academy Rajouri was the guest of honour and Pream Chand was special guest.

Misbah Rasid, Yuvika Sharma, Aradhya Gupta, Bilal Ahmed, Uswa Sheraz, Arjun Sharma, Ayansh Mehta, Rahil Shabir, Shehar Ulnisa, Sumayia Kosser, Ana Rashid and Ridhima Mahajan secured Gold medals, while Aimen Bhat, Nischay Sharma, Arza Masqood, Rehan, Sambhan Ayman, Rayhan, Aisha, Ferdous, Iza Maqbool, Asman Nazar, Atiya Jager and Nadia succeeded to win Silver medals and Sidra Sheraz, Mohd Hadeed, Disha Mir, Hargun Gupta, Fajer Islam, Rameez, Moh Iqbal, Sohal, Hanni and Ashok won Bronze medals.

The bouts were officiated by Manish Chatwal Judo Instructor wherein near about 80 Judokas participated in this championship, sponsored by J&K Sports Council.