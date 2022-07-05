19 J&K players selected for Int’l Championship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 5: 19 J&K Power-lifting players have been selected for International Championships, scheduled to be held in Germany and Australia.

These players were selected during the Federation and North India Championship, organised by Indian Powerlifting Federation at Dala Kapurthala in Punjab from July 1 to 4, wherein 19 players, out of 22 were selected for the international championships.

About 500 players from the different States/UTs participated in the event.

The selected players were Sahil Paul (Gold medal), Sumit Thakyal (Gold medal), Nikhil Manhas (Silver medal), Sunil Kumar (Silver medal), Satyam Gupta (Gold medal), Shivam Gupta (Gold medal), Paramjeet Singh (Gold medal), Rohit Kumar (Gold medal), Gurnoor Singh (Gold medal), Sheweta Gupta (Silver medal), Harshita Uppal (Gold medal), Sahil Anand (Gold medal), Harish Kumar, (Bronze medal), Dhruv Koushal (Gold medal), Himanshu Sharma (Gold medal), Shivcharan Singh Chib, (Gold medal), Rahul Bassan (Gold medal) and Balvir Singh (Gold medal).