Kulgam Wushu C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Kulgam, July 5: Four days District Kulgam Wushu Championship, organised by District Wushu Association, concluded here today.

More than 900 players from different Schools and Clubs participated in the championship. The Principal of the School along with Manager J&K Sports Council were the chief guests on the occasion.

They congratulated all the medallists and the participants as well as organisers for providing a platform to the youth of South Kashmir by organising a championship.

Kuldeep Handoo (Dronacharya Awardee) thanked the District Secretary Syed Muzamil and his team for organising the wonderful event. He also thanked the Sports Council for all support and promotion of Wushu in every nook and corner of the Union Territory.

The Wushu Association of J&K have organised five District Championships so far wherein four were held at Kashmir province, while one in Jammu province.