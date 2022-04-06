SCC Delhi advances to next level in RCPL

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Apr 6: SCC Delhi sailed into next level of the ongoing Reasi Chenab Premier League (RCPL) defeating Bhomag CC by 37 runs, played at Sports Stadium, here today.

Batting first, SCC Delhi scored 163 runs in 19.5 overs by losing all wickets in which Lakshay Kundra made 74 runs in 44 balls with the help of 4 boundaries and 7 sixes, while Arun Chaprana scored 24 runs, Kunwar Pathak and Vision Panchal contributed 11 runs each. From the bowlding side, Sunil Kumar claimed 2 wickets, whereas Sameer Bhagat clinched 3 wickets and Sunil took 2 wickets.

In reply, BCC bundled out at 126 and lost the match by 37 runs. Hritik made 31 runs, while Aakarsh Sharma scored14 runs and Sunil contributed 11 runs. From the bowling side, Manik and Deepak claimed 2 wickets.

Lakshay Kundra was declared as man of the match for his outstanding performance.