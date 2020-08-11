Sahaj Sabharwal brings laurels to DPS

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 11: Sahaj Sabharwal has once again brought laurels to DPS Jammu by winning international acclaim for his creative work ‘Stay Cool’.

He sent his poetry to ‘Write to Unite Publishing House,’ Peterborough, UK for publishing. Sahaj was among 4000 adults, children and families who were involved to spread positivity and recorded their thoughts during lockdown. Sahaj’s work will soon be publishing in UK.

One of his story ” Bampu and the Bear ” which was written to spread awareness to “Save Wildlife”, also won 4th prize and the ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ in National level mega story writing competition, organised by “The Children Magazine”.

It is noteworthy that Sahaj had also written a poem for Prime Minister Narendra Modi which also won many appreciations. Sahaj’s work is available online on Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and Google Playstore.

Principal Ruchi Chabra congratulated and appreciated Sahaj for his creative work and hoped that in future he will rise to greater heights and win greater fame in the field of creative writing.