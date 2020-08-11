NCC Cadet brings laurels to MAM PG College

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 11: NCC Cadet, SUO Shubam Randhawa brought laurels to MAM PG College by securing best Cadet Trophy along with cash award of Rs 4500.

He competed with NCC cadets from all over JK and L Directorate during Pre-TSC phase-3, held at Nagrota Camping Ground on August 2019. The trophy was presented to him by the College Principal, Prof Dr GS Rakwal in a function, organised today at College premises.

Dr Rakwal congratulated SUO Shubam Randhawa on his achievement and wished him success for his future endeavours.

Other who were present in the event included Col JS Kataria( CO,2 J&K Boys BN NCC), Ex Colonel Sukhvir Singh Aslaa, Sub Major Deepak Singh, Sub Satvinder Singh, Sub Dinesh Subba, Naib Sub Angrez Singh and Havildar Pawan Singh.

Colonel JS Kataria also interacted with the cadets and motivated them to join Indian Armed Forces.