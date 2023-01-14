Safran CC lifts Lohri Cup

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 14: Getting the better of Sports Cricket Academy (SCA) by a big margin of 131 runs in a 2-day summit clash, Safran Cricket Club lifted the Lohri Cricket Cup title at Country Cricket Stadium, Gharota, near here today.

Batting first, Safran Cricket Club scored a good total of 223 runs in 35.4 overs today after the first day was washed out as heavy rains lashed Jammu yesterday.

Rishabh Jamwal and Agastya scored 46 runs each, while Akash Saproo contributed 26 runs to the total. Dheeraj Sharma and Arun scored 20 runs each.

For SCA Katra, Aditya Singh was the pick of the bowlers, who took 5 wickets by conceding 51 runs in his 8 overs, while skipper Anoop Singh bagged 3 wickets by giving away 38 runs in his 8 overs.

In reply, SCA Katra bundled out for 92 runs, thus lost the match by virtue of huge first innings lead. Sanju Rajput top scored with 55 runs off 42 balls, studded with 6 fours and 2 sixes.

Akash Saproo was the wrecker-in-chief for Safran Cricket Club, who took 5 wickets by conceding 9 runs in 5.3 overs, while Utkarsh Koul took 4 wickets by giving away 21 runs in his 8 overs. Skipper Sarthak Khoda claimed one wicket.

For his brilliant all-round display, Akash Saproo was adjudged as the man of the match.

Vikrant Sharma, MD Country Cricket Stadium Gharota was the chief guest on the occasion who presented man of the match award to the winner.